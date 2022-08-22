Oceano Advisory Council holds a meeting to discuss a short term vacation rental policies
OCEANO, Calif.- The City of Oceano held a meeting to discuss a short term vacation rental plan.
The community is one of the last unincorporated beach towns in San Luis Obispo County without a short term vacation rental policy.
Short term rentals are properties people can stay at for a month or less. They are often used in place of hotels.
Oceano residents who live near the beach say they are concerned about the amount of rentals in the area.