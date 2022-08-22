Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
today at 7:48 pm
Oceano Advisory Council holds a meeting to discuss a short term vacation rental policies

Evan Vega / KEYT

OCEANO, Calif.- The City of Oceano held a meeting to discuss a short term vacation rental plan.

The community is one of the last unincorporated beach towns in San Luis Obispo County without a short term vacation rental policy.

Short term rentals are properties people can stay at for a month or less. They are often used in place of hotels.

Oceano residents who live near the beach say they are concerned about the amount of rentals in the area.

Tony Almanza

