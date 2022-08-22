Laguna Tripper bus service reinstated due to increased transit ridership in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo Transit reinstated its Laguna Tripper bus service on Monday in response to increased ridership.

The Laguna Tripper will make a morning and afternoon trip that coincides with Laguna Middle School bell times, with the goal of alleviating congestion and overcrowding on routes 3A and 3B.

“With the increase in drivers that have been recruited and hired, we are happy to provide this additional level of service that provides the public, parents, and students more options for public transportation, to and from one of the city’s key trip generators, (Laguna Middle School). This added service will coincide with a modified Academic Service which will see increased bus routes, this fall,” said Transit Manager Austin O’Dell.

The service will operate throughout the school year with a single morning and afternoon trip, starting from the Transit Center and servicing existing bus stops along the way.

The Tripper service runs during the following times:

Morning

Monday 8:50 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.

Tuesday - Friday 7:35 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.



Afternoon

Monday – Friday 3:10 p.m. - 3:40 p.m.



The additional service was made possible with close collaboration between the San Luis Obispo Transit Division and First Transit, the operations and maintenance contractor.

San Luis Obispo Transit bus riders are encouraged to contact Transit Dispatch at 805-541-2877 along with visiting www.slotransit.org for current service status prior to planning their trip.