Large amount of potable water, sewage released in San Luis Obispo, creek closure

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – An excess of 10,000 gallons of potable water and sewage was released in San Luis Obispo on Monday night due to a break in an 11-inch potable water main, according to the San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Health.

The potable water entered a section of exposed and open sewer line that is under construction in the area of Broad Street and Ramona Drive, according to public health officials.

A mixture of the potable water and sewage overflowed from the sewer system and entered Garden Creek, which is a tributary of San Luis Obispo Creek.

"At this point, the volume of water and sewage has not been determined, but is in excess of 10,000 gallons," public health officials said, adding that repairs are underway.

The public is advised to avoid water contact in Garden creek, and ocean water samples will be taken at the mouth of San Luis Creek. Signs with closure notices will be posted near the mouth of San Luis Creek until test results indicate that water quality is not impacted.