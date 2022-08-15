Monkey at zoo near Paso Robles accidentally called 911

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – An animal at the Conservation Ambassadors Zoo to You near Paso Robles was, quite literally, monkeying around and accidentally called 911 on Saturday night.

"Our deputies have seen their fair share of 'monkey business' in the county. But nothing quite like this," the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

A Capuchin monkey apparently picked up a cell phone that is used in the zoo's golf cart that travels around the 40-acre site and dialed 911.

The Sheriff's Office dispatchers received a 911 call that had disconnected. When dispatchers received no response when they tried to call and text the number back, they went to investigate.

The address traced from the call took officers to the zoo's offices, but they were shocked to learn that no one at the zoo placed the call, the Sheriff's Office said.

"Was someone trying to make us look like a monkey's uncle?" the department wrote in the post. "Then they realized – to must've been Route the Capuchin monkey."

Zoo officials said that Route is known for constantly grabbing whatever she can find and playing it until her handlers make her give it back.

"Route is a little embarrassed by the whole thing. But you can't really blame her. After all, monkey see, monkey do," the Sheriff's Office said.