San Luis Obispo County

Published 7:44 am

Vegetation fire burns near waste water treatment plant in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - A vegetation fire is burning near Highway 101 in Paso Robles Friday morning.

The flames broke out around 6:30 a.m. near a waste water treatment plant along Sulphur Springs Road. The fire is on the northbound side of Highway 101. Smoke could be seen from the Pacific Gas and Electric camera located on Portnoff Hill.

Some resources that were headed to the fire, were cleared before arrival.

Paso Robles Fire crews remain on the scene and more information is expected to be released when available.

Joe Buttitta

Joe Buttitta co-anchors the Morning News on News Channel 3-12 and NewsChannel 3 Midday.

