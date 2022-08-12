California officials ponder nuclear future of Diablo Canyon Power Plant

AVILA BEACH, Calif. - The California Energy Commission is holding a three-hour workshop focused on the state’s power needs and what role the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant might have in maintaining reliable electricity in the climate change era.

The online hearing Friday comes as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is urging Pacific Gas & Electric to consider a longer operating life for the plant that is scheduled to close by 2025.

Newsom fears the state could face power shortages after the plant closes, as California transitions to solar and other renewables. But there are questions over cost and who would pay for a longer run, and earthquake risks.