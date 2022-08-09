Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 2:39 pm

Paso Robles Fire crews contain residential structure fire to garage

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services crews were able to contain a residential structure fire to the garage area and prevent it from spreading to nearby homes on Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to reports of a fire at 244 18th Street in Paso Robles around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, said Battalion Chief Brian Lewis.

Arriving crews found a single-family home with fire showing from the attached garage and impinging on the house, Lewis said.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the garage with minimal smoke damage to the rest of the structure, he added.

A total of 21 firefighters responded to the incident, and Cal Fire San Luis Obispo, a San Luis Obispo ambulance, and the Paso Robles Police Department all assisted.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

