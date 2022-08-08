Witnesses detail Kristin Smart, Paul Flores’s interactions on last night she was seen, trial continues

SALINAS, Calif. – The Kristin Smart murder trial continued in a Salinas courtroom on Monday as the jury heard from witnesses who described Smart's interactions with defendant Paul Flores on the last night she was seen before she went missing.

Flores is accused of killing Smart, who was a 19-year-old Cal Poly student at the time of her disappearance in May 1996, because he was reportedly the last one to see her alive after an off-campus party that spring. Paul's father, Ruben Flores, is charged as an accessory to the crime.

Timothy Davis, who attended the party at 135 Crandall Way before Smart went missing, testified before the jury on Monday.

Davis, Smart, and Flores all attended the same party.

Davis talked about interactions he saw with Smart and Flores after an extensive period of going through photos of the house and describing the layout of the interior and exterior.

Davis said the two appeared to be at the party, which he described as a birthday party for two of his friends, by themselves.

He said that he saw Smart and Flores by the bar several times together, and at one point, he heard a loud thud and looked down to see that both Smart and Flores were on the ground, indicating that they had fallen together.

Prosecutor Chris Peuvrelle asked Davis about his level of intoxication that night and how he is able to remember the events. Davis responded that he had several beers at the party, but that he remembers everything vividly and he was never drunk at any point.

"I’ve had to relive that night for 26 years and had to think about it, recollect about it, and remember it," he said. "Everything that came from the party has led to 26 years-plus to sitting in this courtroom now.”

Your News Channel has a crew at the courthouse and will continue updating this story throughout the day.