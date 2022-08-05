Police arrest San Luis Obispo man for attempted robbery or bank

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo Police officers arrested a man on Thursday evening for reportedly attempting to rob a local bank, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Officers responded to the Mechanics Bank located at 2276 Broad Street around 4:40 p.m. on Thursday for a 'suspicious circumstances' call. Investigation found that a 40-year-old San Luis Obispo man had walked into the bank and showed a note that demanded money, according to the police department.

The bank did not suffer any losses, and the man fled shortly after demanding the money, the police department said.

Bank employees were able to provide police with a detailed description of the suspect, and officers located him hiding in a nearby apartment complex, according to the police department.

After he was positively identified, the man was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for the felony charge of attempted robbery.

There were no weapons involved in the attempted robbery, the police department said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and any one who witnessed the event or has additional information is encouraged to contact the police department by calling 805-781-7312 and referencing case number 220804079.