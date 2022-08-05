Skip to Content
Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews on-scene of brush fire in Paso Robles, waiting for PG&E to de-energize downed power lines

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews will be on the scene of a small brush fire that broke out in Paso Robles on Friday afternoon for several hours as they wait for PG&E to de-energize downed power lines and ensure that the fire is out.

The fire was first reported on the 7300 block of Gage Irving Road in Paso Robles just after 1:30 p.m., according to incident response pages. Cal Fire San Luis Obispo reported that the fire had burned a quarter-acre to one acre of grass and oak woodland as of 2:35 p.m.

Fixed-wing air tankers were released for assistance.

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo reported that there were downed power lines involved with the fire, and crews were waiting for PG&E to safely de-energize the power lines.

Around 1,300 customers were out of power due to the fire. PG&E estimates that full power will be restored by 8 p.m.

Resources will be on the scene for several hours to ensure that the fire is out, according to Cal Fire.

Click here for more information about the power outages.

