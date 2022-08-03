Fire crews battle vegetation fire in Paso Robles Wednesday morning

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Cal Fire San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire that broke out in Paso Robles on Wednesday morning.

Incident response pages show that the fire started around 10:50 a.m. on the 100 block of Olive Street in Paso Robles.

There were at least 15 units still on scene as of 11:40 a.m., according to incident response pages.

This is a developing story, check back with News Channel 3-12 for updates.