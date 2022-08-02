Fire breaks out on top of Pismo Beach Premium Outlets building

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – A fire broke out on top of a building at the Pismo Beach Premium Outlets on Tuesday morning.

Incident response pages first reported the fire around 10:15 a.m., and Cal Fire San Luis Obispo and Five Cities Fire Authority fire crews were seen putting out flames on top of a building near the As Seen on TV store.

Nearby businesses remained open.

Crews appeared to have the fire out and were mopping up the scene as of 11:20 a.m.

The cause of the fire and if there were any reported injuries was unknown.