Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo doubling all donations up to $10,000 during ‘Dogust’

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo is celebrating the National Birthday for Shelter Dogs, Aug. 1, all throughout the month of 'Dogust' by hosting a fundraiser that will match all donations up to $10,000, among other activities.

"We are so excited to announce that our amazingly generous friends at The Marianne and Stacy Cocks Fund, a Fund of the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County, will match every gift this month to make twice as many homeless dogs’ and cats’ birthday wishes come true,” said Woods Director of Development Emily L’Heureux.

“This is an incredible opportunity to make twice the impact with a donation for animals in need.”

The month-long birthday celebration will also include offering fee-waived adoptions for any pets who have been at the shelter longer than 30 days, which would benefit, among many, the humane society's longest residents, Snowy and Sherlock, who have been at the shelter for six months – well over the average length of stay of 13 days for dogs.

“Snowy and Sherlock are a bonded pair that need to find a home together. They are also seniors, they came to us in need of medical care, and they are large dogs. Each of these qualities contributes to the reason they have been in search of a home for so long, despite the fact that they’re sweet, well-behaved and ready for a family,” said L’Heureux.

“Each of these qualities would also put them at risk for euthanasia in many shelters with less space and fewer resources."

The humane society has 26 long-term animals, many of them large dogs, who have been in search of a home for more than double the average length of stay at Woods.

The cost for caring for an animal at Woods Humane Society is on average $800, but the cost goes up dramatically for pets in need of specialized training, medical care, or extended stays, L’Heureux said.

"Not only are we not giving up on these long-term guests, we’re doubling down and waiving their adoption fees this month to remove barriers to adoption by loving families," she added.

"We know their people are out there."

To donate to the Dogust Double Your Donation fundraiser, click here.

To look for animals available for adoption, click here and look for the 'fee-waived' symbol next to an animal's profile to see if their adoption fees have been waived.