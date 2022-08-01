Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 11:30 am

Suspected DUI driver hits fire hydrant, palm tree in San Luis Obispo late Saturday night

San Luis Obispo Police Department

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A driver suspected of driving under the influence crashed into a fire hydrant before colliding with a palm tree in San Luis Obispo late Saturday night, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The driver was speeding down Broad Street near the entrance to the San Luis Obispo Airport late Saturday night when they crashed into a fire hydrant before continuing another 250 yards down the road and hitting a palm tree, according to the police department.

The fire hydrant burst open and caused flooding in the street.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for assessment of any possible injuries and will be charged with a suspected driving under the influence charge, according to the police.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content