Suspected DUI driver hits fire hydrant, palm tree in San Luis Obispo late Saturday night

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A driver suspected of driving under the influence crashed into a fire hydrant before colliding with a palm tree in San Luis Obispo late Saturday night, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The driver was speeding down Broad Street near the entrance to the San Luis Obispo Airport late Saturday night when they crashed into a fire hydrant before continuing another 250 yards down the road and hitting a palm tree, according to the police department.

Late Saturday night, a driver speeding down Broad St. hit a fire hydrant, continued another 250 yards down Broad, then hit a palm tree. The driver was transported to a local hospital for assessment of possible injuries and will be charged with suspected DUI. pic.twitter.com/hhEbeurlxZ — San Luis Obispo Police Department (@SLOCityPolice) July 31, 2022

The fire hydrant burst open and caused flooding in the street.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for assessment of any possible injuries and will be charged with a suspected driving under the influence charge, according to the police.