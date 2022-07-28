Fire truck hits, kills bicyclist in Grover Beach

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - A collision between a fire truck and bicyclist became a fatal incident Wednesday night. The bicyclist was stuck near the intersection of 13th Street and Trouville Ave around 10:20 p.m.

The person was taken to the hospital but has since died from their injuries, according to the CHP. Their identity has not been released.

The California Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation. More information about the accident is expected later this morning.