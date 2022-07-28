Bakersfield woman arrested after vehicle break-in, use of stolen cards in Atascadero

ATASCADERO, Calif. – A Bakersfield woman was arrested on Tuesday evening for reportedly breaking into a car in Atascadero and later attempting to use the credit cards found inside the car, according to the Atascadero Police Department. Following her arrest, a chase between law enforcement and a male suspect driving the get-away car persisted as he got away.

Officers responded to the 8600 block of El Camino Real in Atascadero around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night to find that a victim's car had been broken into while it was parked unattended, according to Deputy City Manager Terri Banish.

The suspect broke the car's window and stole the victim's belongings inside.

While officers were on the scene, the victim checked her bank activity and learned that someone had attempted to use her card on the 2200 block of El Camino Real, Banish said.

An officer responded to that location and talked to an employee at the business who was able to point to a woman leaving the store suspected of attempting to use the stolen car.

The suspect, a 37-year-old Bakersfield woman, attempted to flee from the business into a car that was waiting for her. She was taken into custody as she was attempting to get into a Toyota pick-up truck, Banish said.

The truck fled southbound from the business on the 2200 block of El Camino Real at a high rate of speed, and was observed driving fast on El Camino Real between San Jacinto and Rosario, Banish said.

Police officers attempted to catch up with the Toyota as it entered northbound Highway 101, but due to traffic in the area and the suspect's reckless driving, they lost sight of the car, Banish said.

Later that evening, just after 7 p.m., a police unit was canvassing the southern portion of Atascadero when it spotted the Toyota being pursued by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's officers on Viejo Camino.

The Atascadero unit followed the cars as they left toward Santa Margarita, but lost sight of the suspect in the area of El Camino Real and Carmel Road, Banish said.

Shortly after losing the car, it was reported that a Toyota Tacoma crashed into a home on the 22400 block of H Street in Santa Margarita.

Responding Atascadero officers found that the Toyota was the same one involved in the incident, but had not crashed into a house.

Sheriff's deputies, a K9, and the CHP all assisted in the search for the suspect driver, but he had fled the area and was not located.

He was described as a male adult between the ages of 20 and 30.

The Toyota was impounded and towed from the scene.

The woman was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail for false impersonation of another, burglary, false use of an access card, and obstructing a police officer.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051.