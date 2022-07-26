Paso Robles Fire crews put out small fire in Salinas riverbed Tuesday afternoon

PASO ROBLES, Calif, – Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services crews were able to put out a roughly one-acre fire that sparked in the Salinas Riverbed on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department.

Crews were dispatched to the riverbed in the area south of Niblick Bridge at around 12:40 p.m., according to Battalion Chied Randy Harris.

Responding units reported a quarter-acre fire burning in the riverbed to the west of the Kohl's department store, Harris said.

Crews were able to quickly contain the fire at 1.1 acres because of the grazing fuel abatement work that was recently completed, he added.

The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department had help from Cal Fire San Luis Obispo and Atascadero Fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it originated in an area adjacent to a homeless encampment, Harris said.