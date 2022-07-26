Credit card skimmer found at San Luis Obispo 7-Eleven, police warn residents to stay vigilant

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department recovered a credit card skimmer that a suspect placed on a machine at a local 7-Eleven and is warning the public to look out for credit card machines that may have been tampered with.

The department took a report of the skimmer found at the 7-Eleven store on Monterey Street after a clerk discovered that his security tape went missing and checked the in-store video to find that the card machine had been tampered with while he was away from the counter, according to the police department.

While the department has not received any follow-up reports of customers who were skimmed, patrol officers are working on identifying the suspect.

Skimmers can be difficult to spot, and the department urged the public to make sure that there aren't any alignment issues when using bank or credit card machines.

"If the card doesn't go smoothly through the reader, stop using it & don't type in a pin number. If the buttons are difficult to push, don't use. Always notify the cashier if you see something off," the department said in a tweet.

3/4 When using bank/credit card machines, make sure there aren't alignment issues. If the card doesn't go smoothly through the reader, stop using it & don't type in a pin number. If the buttons are difficult to push, don't use. Always notify the cashier if you see something off. — San Luis Obispo Police Department (@SLOCityPolice) July 26, 2022

The police department asked residents to stay vigilant and always notify a cashier if they suspect any issues with the machines. Alternative methods to avoid being skimmed are paying by cash or using Apple or Google Pay, the department said.

If you do get skimmed, work with your bank or credit card company as soon as possible to cancel the cards and then notify the police.