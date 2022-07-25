Semi-truck trailer catches fire in Paso Robles early Monday morning

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – A semi-truck trailer filled with asparagus caught fire along Highway 46 East in Paso Robles early Monday morning, according to the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department.

Crews were dispatched to Highway 46 East at Mill Road for a reported commercial vehicle fire just after 4 a.m. on Monday, according to the department.

Arriving units reported that a semi-truck trailer was heavily involved and the flames were threatening nearby vegetation.

Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control and made access inside.