Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
New
Published 10:27 am

Semi-truck trailer catches fire in Paso Robles early Monday morning

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – A semi-truck trailer filled with asparagus caught fire along Highway 46 East in Paso Robles early Monday morning, according to the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department.

Crews were dispatched to Highway 46 East at Mill Road for a reported commercial vehicle fire just after 4 a.m. on Monday, according to the department.

Arriving units reported that a semi-truck trailer was heavily involved and the flames were threatening nearby vegetation.

Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control and made access inside.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
san luis obispo county
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content