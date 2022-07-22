Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo Police seeking help identifying hit-and-run suspect who hit elderly man

San Luis Obispo Police Department

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who reportedly struck an 87-year-old man with her car on Friday morning and then fled the scene.

The woman driver was exiting condos on the 2400 block of Victoria Avenue around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, according to the police department.

The woman hit an 87-year-old man while exiting the condos and then fled the scene. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital, the police department said.

The car was described as a red, newer-model Toyota Prius.

The police department is requesting surveillance video from surrounding homes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the watch commander by calling 805-781-7312 and referencing case #220722036.

