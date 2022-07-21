Robbery suspect leads two Carl’s Jr. employees into freezer while he robs the Paso Robles restaurant

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – A suspect wanted for armed robbery led two employees in the walk-in freezer of a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Paso Robles while he continued to steal cash and coins Thursday morning, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

An employee at the Black Oak Drive Carl's Jr. called to report the robbery around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday.

The employee reported that a "medium-built Hispanic male adult, approximately 5'7''," wearing a gray sweater, black pants, black mask, and carrying a blue backpack had just stolen an undisclosed amount of cash and coins from the business, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

He escorted the two employees working into a walk-in freezer and told them to stay there for 10 minutes, according to the police department.

The man flashed a small, black semi-automatic-style handgun during the incident. The employees followed the man's instructions and immediately called 9-1-1 when they left the freezer.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the police department at 805-237-6464. People who wish to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-6867.