San Luis Obispo woman arrested for child endangerment, five-year-old tested positive for fentanyl

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A five-year-old child tested positive for fentanyl after being removed from their home by Child Protective Services in June. The mom, a San Luis Obispo woman, was arrested for child endangerment.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies arrested the woman after conducting an operation at her home on the 200 block of Higuera Street, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.

The woman was living with her five-year-old child and two adult relatives.

Detectives seized multiple items of fentanyl narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia in places in the living room that were easily accessible to the child, Cipolla said.

"The excessive accumulation of garbage, severe lice infestation, and the lack of running water made the living conditions unsanitary and unsafe for the child," he added.

The child was removed from the mom's custody by Child Protective Services and later tested positive for fentanyl in their system, according to Cipolla.

The woman was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail with a bail set at $100,000, but was released on June 22 on a post-arraignment monitoring system.