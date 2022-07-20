Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 3:58 pm

Probation and parole operation in Paso Robles results in six arrests

Paso Robles Police Department

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The Paso Robles Police Department and partnering agencies conducted a probation and parole compliance operation on Monday that led to the arrest of six individuals, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Three individuals were arrested for probation violations and one was arrested for a parole violation, according to the police department.

One additional person was arrested for outstanding warrants, and another was arrested after a vehicle stop for multiple drug and weapons-related charges.

The operation was conducted by the Paso Robles Police Department in conjunction with the San Luis Obispo County Probation Department, the Sheriff's Gang Task Force, the Atascadero Police Department, and the State Parole.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
san luis obispo county
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content