Probation and parole operation in Paso Robles results in six arrests

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The Paso Robles Police Department and partnering agencies conducted a probation and parole compliance operation on Monday that led to the arrest of six individuals, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Three individuals were arrested for probation violations and one was arrested for a parole violation, according to the police department.

One additional person was arrested for outstanding warrants, and another was arrested after a vehicle stop for multiple drug and weapons-related charges.

The operation was conducted by the Paso Robles Police Department in conjunction with the San Luis Obispo County Probation Department, the Sheriff's Gang Task Force, the Atascadero Police Department, and the State Parole.