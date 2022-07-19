Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
today at 5:03 pm
Published 4:17 pm

Catalytic converter determined to be cause of small fire in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo Fire Department

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A catalytic converter was determined to be the cause of a small fire that temporarily closed one lane of Broad Street in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

This is the fourth fire recently that has been caused by a catalytic converter.

The fire was first reported on incident response pages at 3:45 p.m. on the 3500 block of Broad Street.

The fire was contained to only 10 feet by 100 feet, and a bystander helped to keep it small by immediately calling 9-1-1 and using a fire extinguisher, according to the fire department.

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

