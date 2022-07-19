Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Rollover accident in San Luis Obispo leaves driver with minor injuries

San Luis Obispo Police Department

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A driver sustained minor injuries following a rollover accident in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday morning.

The accident was reported on Grand Avenue near the Highway 101 on-ramp at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

At the time, the department warned drivers to avoid the area if possible.

The driver was treated for minor injuries, and drugs and alcohol were not suspected to be a factor in the accident, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

