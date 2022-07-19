Rollover accident in San Luis Obispo leaves driver with minor injuries

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A driver sustained minor injuries following a rollover accident in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday morning.

The accident was reported on Grand Avenue near the Highway 101 on-ramp at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

Patrol responded to a single vehicle rollover on Grand Ave. this morning near the 101 on ramp. The driver was treated for minor injuries, drugs and alcohol are not suspected as a factor in this incident. pic.twitter.com/U0VXkO6swP — San Luis Obispo Police Department (@SLOCityPolice) July 19, 2022

At the time, the department warned drivers to avoid the area if possible.

The driver was treated for minor injuries, and drugs and alcohol were not suspected to be a factor in the accident, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.