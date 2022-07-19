35-year-old woman arraigned on 58 felony counts of embezzlement, grand theft, and insurance fraud

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Marissa Nicole Hudson, 35, of Atascadero was charged on Tuesday with 56 counts of felony embezzlement, one count of grand theft, and one count of insurance fraud in excess of $500,000 in total losses to the victims, according to District Attorney Dan Dow.

Dow said that the complaint in this matter claims that the embezzlement and grand theft charges occurred between February 2019 and May 2022 and involves 32 separate victims.

In addition, the complaint says that Hudson stole a total of more than $500,000 from her victims while she was managing long-term property rentals and involved withholding rental security deposits and rental income.

Hudson was working at Seaside Real Estate and Property Management in Morro Bay, according to Dow.

Dow said that Hudson plead not guilty to the charges on Sunday, July 17, and has since been released after posting a $500,000 bail bond.

Hudson's next hearing date is set for September 14 in the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

For more information, click here.