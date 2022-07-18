Skip to Content
Santa Maria man dead after Friday ATV accident in Nipomo

NIPOMO, Calif. – A Santa Maria man died on Friday after his ATV veered off the road and slammed into a parked metal semi-dump trailer, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Abraham Espindola, 42, was riding a red Polaris quad without a helmet southbound on Hutton Road south of Cuyama Lane in Nipomo, according to the CHP.

For "unknown reasons," Espindola veered in a southeasterly direction and ran off the road into a dirt shoulder, hitting a parked metal semi-dump trailer.

He was ejected from his vehicle and hit the trailer, sustaining a major head injury, according to the CHP.

He was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

