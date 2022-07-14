Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
San Luis Obispo fire crews contain small brush fire at Laguna Lake Park

San Luis Obispo City Fire Department

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo Fire crews were able to contain a small brush fire that broke out at Laguna Lake Park on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency dispatch logs show that the fire was first reported just before 4 p.m., and the fire department said that crews were able to contain the fire off of Madonna Road to a 50-foot by 50-foot spot.

There were no reported injuries or damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

