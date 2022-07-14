Skip to Content
Pavement project on Highway 166 East to begin next week, one-way reversing traffic control expected

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Drivers will encounter one-way reversing traffic control in each direction of Highway 166 next week as crews begin a paving project on the highway.

The project will pave four miles of Highway 166 East from roughly one-half mile east of the Santa Barbara County Line to State Route 33, according to CalTrans. The work will begin on Wednesday, July 20 and continue through the end of August.

The one-way reversing traffic control in both directions of the highway will occur on Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., CalTrans said.

Delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes.

