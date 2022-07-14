Grover Beach man found guilty for 2018 murder of Kristen Marti

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A San Luis Obispo County jury found a Grover Beach man guilty of the 2018 murder of 26-year-old Kristen Marti on Thursday, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Robert Koehler, IV, 40, was convicted for the first-degree murder of Marti.

Marti was murdered on Jan. 9, 2018, and her remains were discovered on March 25 of that year in the PRefumo Canyon area, said District Attorney Dan Dow. Multiple law enforcement agencies in the area conducted a lengthy search before they were able to find her remains.

Koehler was arrested for the crime in May 2018.

"Today's verdict has brought justice for Kristen Marti and her loved ones who still grieve her loss. We are grateful for the jury's attentiveness and hard work over the past eight weeks," said Dow.

"Our community is now safer due to the professionalism and dedication of the San Luis Obispo Police Department and all of the assisting agencies."

Koehler will return to court on Monday for a trial on the allegation that he was convicted of carjacking in Shasta County in 2005.

A sentencing date will be set after Monday's hearing.