Colt Ford to replace Lynyrd Skynyrd at Paso Robles Mid-State Fair

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Country singer Colt Ford has been selected to replace Lynyrd Skynyrd at a Paso Robles Mid-State Fair concert on July 26, after Skynyrd's concert was canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Ford will be performing on Tuesday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Main Grandstand Arena, and the concert will be free with paid fair admission.

"Colt Ford consistently blazes his own trail," fair organizers said. "By doing so, the Georgia singer, songwriter, rapper, musician, performer, and co-founder and co-owner of Average Joes Entertainment keeps up (the) pace as country’s preeminent independent maverick."

Ford has sold over 3 million albums, has attracted millions of followers on social media, and hit over 1 billion streams.

He has collaborations with huge artists such as Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, and members of No Doubt and Lady Antebellum.

The California Mid-State Fair runs from July 20 through July 31, and this year's theme is "Full Steam Ahead!"