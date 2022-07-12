San Luis Obispo Police recover skimmer device at gas station, warn residents to stay vigilant

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department recovered a skimmer device from a Shell gas station in the city, and reminded residents to stay vigilant of these devices that are used to steal credit card information.

The department responded to reports of the device at a gas pump at the Madonna Road Shell gas station on Sunday after an employee had been alerted about the device by a customer.

Employees ripped the device off of the pump, but with no surveillance footage available, the police department said it has hit a dead end.

The department used the incident to remind residents to stay cautious of these devices that thieves place on or above the card readers at gas pumps to copy and steal credit card information.

"Stay vigilant folks: report suspicious activity, use cash when you are able and look for the tamper sticker on the pump. If that sticker is gone, alert the gas station employee and don't use that pump," the department tweeted.