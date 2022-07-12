Paso Robles roundabout project heading into next phase, detours expected

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – A Paso Robles roundabout project that will convert a four-way stop into a roundabout will move onto its next phase in August and result in a closure at the intersection until late 2023, according to city officials.

Preliminary work at the four-way stop at Golden Hill and Union Road began in June 2021, and will continue with the removal of asphalt at the work site will begin in August.

The work will require the intersection to be closed until the roundabout is complete in late 2023.

The Paso Robles City Council chose to close the intersection to traffic during construction because it would cut construction time in half and save taxpayers around $1 million, city officials said.

Residents coming into town from the east can use Ardmore Road to go south of the closure, or turn right on Golden Hill then left on 46 East to have a protected left turn when accessing downtown or anywhere north of the closure.

“My family is really looking forward to the completion of this much-needed project,” said Paso Robles resident Trisha Butcher.

“That area has had its fair share of crashes and confusion on whose turn it is. This will be a great asset to the area with traffic moving more fluidly. Small price to pay with detours by having a safer intersection.”