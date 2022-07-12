Hearst Castle to close restrooms, open porta-potties due to drought

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The bathrooms at the Hearst Castle Visitor Center will be closed and replaced with porta-potties beginning Wednesday as the historical monument enacts part of its drought contingency plan, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

"These water conservation efforts are due to continued declining water production and the need to maintain sufficient fire-fighting water resources at Hearst Castle," said Dan Falat, district superintendent.

The drought contingency plan will also be in effect for the restrooms at Hearst Beach, where porta-potties will also be available.

Hearst Castle began activating its water restrictions in May in accordance with the contingency plan as a result of declining spring production, according to Falat.

As part of the plan, Hearst Castle will also stop irrigation at the Visitor Center, stop bus and car washing, and activate additional water sources, Falat said.

Hearst Castle has already limited its irrigation of the historic gardens, prohibited new plantings, added mulching, repaired leaks, and implemented other water conservation measures.