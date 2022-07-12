Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Full road closure in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday for sewer replacement

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – There will be a full road closure on a portion of Broad Street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday while crews continue work on a sewer replacement project.

The full closure will occur on Broad Street between Meinecke Avenue and Ramona Drive, and city officials said that the work is necessary to locate a crossing fiber line.

The work is part of a sewer replacement project in the north Broad Street neighborhood that will support the long-term health of the area by ensuring the wastewater pipelines are proactively maintained, city officials said.

It will replace the aging sewer infrastructure on Verde Drive, Luneta Drive, Ramona Drive, and Broad Street.

Potholing and trenching work will continue in the area through July 15.

