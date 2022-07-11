Expanded traffic collision blocking traffic at the “Y” in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews assisted in a response to an expanded traffic collision that was reported at Highway 46 and Highway 41 – the "Y" – in San Luis Obispo County on Monday afternoon.

The accident was reported around 3:10 p.m., and the California Highway Patrol reported that possibly three cars were involved in the crash and that there was debris all over the westbound and eastbound lanes.

A semi-truck not involved in the accident stopped and was blocking traffic at the "Y" intersection in Cholame.

There were at least three patients, one with severe lacerations to the left knee, one with a rib injury, and one with a laceration on the arm, according to the CHP.

The accident was cleared around 4:30 p.m.

The cause of the accident is unknown, and no additional details were available.

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo encouraged drivers to use caution in the area.