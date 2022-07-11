Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Driver arrested for suspected DUI in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A driver was arrested for a suspected driving under the influence crash in San Luis Obispo on Friday night, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The accident happened late Friday night at the intersection of Orcutt Road and Broad Street, according to police.

The driver was driving a white truck and crashed into a traffic light at the intersection.

He was uninjured, but arrested for a suspected DUI, the police department said.

