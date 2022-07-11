Driver arrested for suspected DUI in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A driver was arrested for a suspected driving under the influence crash in San Luis Obispo on Friday night, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The accident happened late Friday night at the intersection of Orcutt Road and Broad Street, according to police.

Patrol had another busy weekend including this single vehicle collision into a traffic light at the intersection of Orcutt and Broad late Friday night. The driver was not injured but he was arrested for suspected DUI. #dontdrinkanddrive pic.twitter.com/BHWtRXn0vI — San Luis Obispo Police Department (@SLOCityPolice) July 11, 2022

The driver was driving a white truck and crashed into a traffic light at the intersection.

He was uninjured, but arrested for a suspected DUI, the police department said.