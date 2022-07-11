CHP officers find coffin on highway shoulder in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – California Highway Patrol officers had an unusual Sunday as they started receiving multiple calls about an abandoned coffin on the side of the road.

"Never a dull day. Especially when you receive multiple 911 calls of a casket on the shoulder of the freeway," the San Luis Obispo CHP tweeted on Monday. "Never know what the day has in store. We have to admit our officer was a little nervous to make sure it was empty. And YES it was empty."

Yep, it's a coffin. Yep, it was on Santa Rosa near Walnut yesterday and yep, it's never been occupied. The owner was taking it to the Swap Meet on Sunday morning, never made it & was trying to sell it to passersby. Thanks to everyone for their concern. #keepingSLOinteresting https://t.co/65LQquZgvj — San Luis Obispo Police Department (@SLOCityPolice) July 11, 2022

San Luis Obispo Police said that the casket was found on Santa Rosa Street near Walnut Street on Sunday morning.

The owner of the casket was taking it to the Swap Meet on Sunday morning, never made it, and was trying to sell it to a passerby, the police department said, adding that the casket had never been occupied.