Vehicle struck by bullets in Paso Robles shooting, no injuries

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – A car was left with several bullet holes after a shooting in Paso Robles Thursday night, but no one was injured in the incident, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of 34th Street for reports of gunshots just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, said Commander Caleb Davis.

Teams found empty handgun casings and determined that the suspect fired several shots at the victim's car, Davis said.

No one was injured in the shooting, but police believe that the victim and the suspect know each other.

There were no known suspects at the time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Paso Robles Police Department.