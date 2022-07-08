Skip to Content
Over five miles of road in San Luis Obispo County to close for pavement treatment

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Over five miles of Old Creek Road in San Luis Obispo County will be closed for five days beginning July 11 due to a pavement surface treatment project.

Around 5.3 miles of Old Creek Road between Highway 46 and Cottontail Lane will be closed to through traffic starting July 11 through July 14, according to county officials.

The closure includes during the day and overnight.

Local residents and emergency services vehicles will still have access to the road.

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

