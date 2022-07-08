Atascadero pavement rehabilitation project completed

ATASCADERO, Calif. – Atascadero city officials celebrated the completion of a pavement rehabilitation project for several segments of roadway downtown at a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this week.

City council members gathered to celebrate the project's completion and were happy that the project was finished on schedule at the end of June.

The segments of roadway that were rehabilitated include Traffic Way from El Camino Real to Ardilla Avenue; Ardilla Avenue from Traffic Way to Atascadero Avenue; and the public alleyway that runs parallel to El Camino Real, north of Traffic Way.

The project included mill and asphalt overlay with asphalt dig-outs and replacements of failed sections - especially those below the freeway overcrossing.

The majority of the work was completed at night to help minimize traffic construction.

The project was funded by Urban State Highway Account and Local Transportation Fund monies.