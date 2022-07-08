Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 4:57 pm

Atascadero pavement rehabilitation project completed

Ribbon Cutting Photo (L-R): Mayor Pro Tem Newsom, Council Member Dariz, Mayor Moreno, Council Member Bourbeau & Council Member Funk.
City of Atascadero
Ribbon Cutting Photo (L-R): Mayor Pro Tem Newsom, Council Member Dariz, Mayor Moreno, Council Member Bourbeau & Council Member Funk.

ATASCADERO, Calif. – Atascadero city officials celebrated the completion of a pavement rehabilitation project for several segments of roadway downtown at a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this week.

City council members gathered to celebrate the project's completion and were happy that the project was finished on schedule at the end of June.

The segments of roadway that were rehabilitated include Traffic Way from El Camino Real to Ardilla Avenue; Ardilla Avenue from Traffic Way to Atascadero Avenue; and the public alleyway that runs parallel to El Camino Real, north of Traffic Way.

The project included mill and asphalt overlay with asphalt dig-outs and replacements of failed sections - especially those below the freeway overcrossing.

The majority of the work was completed at night to help minimize traffic construction.

The project was funded by Urban State Highway Account and Local Transportation Fund monies.

San Luis Obispo County
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content