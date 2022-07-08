Arroyo Grande Police searching for missing man with dementia

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – The Arroyo Grande Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Donald Leroy, 73, left his home in Arroyo Grande around 6 a.m. on Friday and was last seen in the James Way area, according to the police department.

He has short gray hair and was last seen wearing a green Mickey Mouse t-shirt and sweatpants.

Anyone with information about Leroy's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the police department at 805-473-5100.