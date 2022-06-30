Man fatally crushed after industrial accident near Paso Robles

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A man was crushed under the weight of a vehicle and died in an industrial accident near Paso Robles on Thursday afternoon, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The accident was reported just after 4 p.m. on Monterey Road near Paso Robles, according to Cal Fire spokesman Adan Orozco. The man's head was smashed by a vehicle, Orozco said.

The man was confirmed dead by the Sheriff's Office.

Details of the accident or the identity of the man are yet to be released.