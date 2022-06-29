Long-time San Luis Obispo County Supervisor’s election night lead continues to dwindle, possible face-off in November

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Long-time San Luis Obispo County Second District Supervisor Bruce Gibson's election night lead continued to dwindle with the latest round of election results released Tuesday night, and a November face-off is looking more like a possibility for the incumbent.

Gibson reported 47.9% of the votes collected as of Tuesday night and challenger Bruce Jones reported 18.9%. Gibson has served as the Second District Supervisor since 2007.

While Gibson has a more-than-comfortable lead against Jones, if his votes stay below 50% then the top two candidates head to a run-off in November.

In other county races, Jimmy Paulding continues to hold his although narrowing lead against incumbent Lynne Compton in the race for Fourth District Supervisor. Paulding had 51.9% of the votes as of Wednesday and Compton was trailing with just over 48%.

Incumbent Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano also holds onto her lead, with nearly 62% of the votes, ahead of James Baugh who reports roughly 22%, and Stewart Jenkins reporting nearly 16%.

The Oceano Community Service District's emergency/fire services tax measure has yet to gain enough votes to pass. The measure needs two-thirds, or 66%, approval to pass, but only had roughly 58% of votes as of Wednesday.

