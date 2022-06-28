Jury finds Pismo Beach man guilty of long-term child molestation

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A Pismo Beach man faces a life sentence after a San Luis Obispo County jury found him guilty of the long-term molestation of three children, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday.

Todd Anthony Hortillosa, 44, was found guilty on 10 counts, involving three separate children, of committing a lewd act on a child under the age of 14 years old, said District Attorney Dan Dow.

The jury found out that Hortillosa's crimes involved multiple victims under the age of 14, which provides the potential for a life sentence.

The three survivors, now aged 23, 14, and 11 testified to the jury about their prolonged sexual abuse by Hortillosa, Dow said, adding that the abuse escalated with each victim, but stopped after it was reported to a teacher by a then 11-year-old victim.

“We applaud the courage of these young victims to report and testify about what the defendant did to them and we thank the jury for providing justice for these three young survivors,” said Dow. “Sexual abuse of children is a horrific betrayal of trust that causes great harm to its victims. We will always do everything within our power to hold child predators accountable to the maximum extent possible.”

Hortillosa is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 15, and he faces a potential sentence of 120 years to life, plus two years and eight months, in prison for his crimes.