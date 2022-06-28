Active shooter training to increase law enforcement in Paso Robles on Wednesday

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Active shooter and rapid response training will cause increased law enforcement and fire personnel presence in Paso Robles on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

"Active shooter and rapid response incidents are increasing across the United States," said police commander Tod Rehner. "In order to stay prepared for this type of event, the Paso Robles Fire Department and Paso Robles Police Department will be conducting a rapid response and active shooter training exercise."

The exercise will take place from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Kermit King Elementary School on Wednesday.

Residents in the area should expect increased law enforcement and fire personnel presence in the area, Rehner said.