Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 4:41 pm

Power outage at Cuesta Peak may impact News Channel 3-12 viewers

PG&E

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A power outage reported in San Luis Obispo County on Monday may impact News Channel 3-12 over-the-air viewers who receive our stations from Cuesta Peak.

The power outage was first reported by PG&E just after 3:50 p.m. on Monday and was affecting around 200 customers.

PG&E said it is investigating the cause of the outage and expects power to be restored to all customers by 10:30 p.m.

The outage was impacting ABC, CBS, Fox, and NOW affiliates, but was fixed by 7:30 p.m.

Viewers in the Cuesta Peak area and just west of Paso Robles may not receive News Channel's broadcasts while the power is out.

Click here to monitor the outage.

San Luis Obispo County
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content