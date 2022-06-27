Power outage at Cuesta Peak may impact News Channel 3-12 viewers

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A power outage reported in San Luis Obispo County on Monday may impact News Channel 3-12 over-the-air viewers who receive our stations from Cuesta Peak.

The power outage was first reported by PG&E just after 3:50 p.m. on Monday and was affecting around 200 customers.

PG&E said it is investigating the cause of the outage and expects power to be restored to all customers by 10:30 p.m.

The outage was impacting ABC, CBS, Fox, and NOW affiliates, but was fixed by 7:30 p.m.

Viewers in the Cuesta Peak area and just west of Paso Robles may not receive News Channel's broadcasts while the power is out.

Click here to monitor the outage.