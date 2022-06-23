San Luis Obispo hosts firefighting camp for young women

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Cal Fire is sponsoring a five day camp for young women in high school to gain hands-on firefighting experience.

Camp Cinder, as it is called, is introducing students to structural firefighting operations and gear, ladder and aerial truck evolutions, vehicle extrication tools, wild land firefighting operations, and beach and water rescues.

The camp was first founded in 2014 by CAL FIRE Captain April Mangels because of her passion for firefighting and mission to give young women a sense of empowerment while introducing them to a career in firefighting.