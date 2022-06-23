Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services quickly put out small vegetation fire

ATASCADERO, Calif. – Atascadero Fire crews were able to quickly put out a small vegetation fire on Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to a vegetation fire on the 6700 block of Morro Road next to Brew It, according to the department.

Crews stopped forward progression to one-quarter of an acre only, saying that the recently-mowed lawn helped the fire from spreading further.

"The lot was maintained and recently mowed showing the benefits of weed abatement as our firefighters could quickly control it," the department said.