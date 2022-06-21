Paso Robles man sentenced to 28 years to life for murder of Trevon Perry

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The man convicted for the first-degree premeditated murder of Trevon Perry in 2020 was sentenced to 28 years to life in prison in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court on Tuesday, according to the District Attorney's Office.

“No number of years in prison could be enough to adequately pay for Trevon’s senseless death,” said San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow. “We continue to grieve for Trevon’s family and loved ones. Trevon Perry will always be missed and remembered.”

Nicholas Christopher Ron, Jr., 25 of Paso Robles, was sentenced for the March 15 murder in which he admitted to using a handgun to shoot Perry, who was 27 at the time of his death, according to Dow.

Perry's family initially reported him missing on March 16, 2020, but within days of his disappearance, law enforcement began investigating the disappearance as a possible homicide, Dow said.

After a months-long investigation, authorities found Perry's remains buried in the backyard of Ron's relatives' house in Riverside.

Ron was charged with murder, and nine others – including several of his family members – were charged as accessories to the crime.

He pled guilty to the crime and admitted that he personally used a handgun in the murder on March 15, and was sentenced on Tuesday to 28 years to life in prison.

At the sentencing hearing, Perry's younger sister and parents provided the court with impact statements that expressed their heartbreak at the loss of their son and brother, along with their frustration with the court process, according to Dow.